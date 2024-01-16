Harbour Passage Trail Extension: A $1.5 Million Investment towards an Active, Green Saint John

In a move that underscores commitment to social equity, a healthier lifestyle, and a greener environment, the federal government, in conjunction with the City of Saint John, is investing nearly $1.5 million in an extension of the Harbour Passage Trail. This investment is aimed at enhancing active transportation access to key areas in Saint John, including the waterfront, shopping district, and tourist destinations, thereby fostering tighter-knit, healthier communities.

Investment in Active Transportation

The announcement was made by Member of Parliament Wayne Long and Mayor Donna Reardon. The project is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, a nationwide initiative aimed at building and enhancing multipath networks such as pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges, thus promoting an active, healthy lifestyle.

'The Cove': A Vital Link

The new section of the Harbour Passage Trail, christened as 'the Cove', is primarily an off-street trail designed to connect different sections of the city. The Cove is set to create a shorter route from the city's East side to its lower West side. This strategic move not only improves safety and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and other users but also provides a quicker, greener transportation option.

Sustainable Future: Reducing Carbon Footprint

This trail extension is more than just a convenience—it's a step towards a more sustainable future. It underscores Canada's commitment to reducing carbon footprint and promoting green transportation options. As more people use the extended trail for daily commutation, the reduction in vehicular traffic will have a positive impact on the city's air quality, reinforcing the importance of sustainable urban planning and development.