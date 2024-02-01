Hammond Power Solutions Appoints John Bailey as New COO

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS), a renowned name in dry-type transformers and power quality products, has ushered in a new era with the appointment of John Bailey as the new Chief Operations Officer (COO), a role he assumed on January 1, 2024. Bailey, a stalwart at HPS with a tenure spanning 15 years, is set to step into the shoes of the retiring Bohdan (Bob) Yusyp in April 2024.

A New Phase for HPS

Adrian Thomas, HPS CEO, underscored Bailey's immense contributions to the company in his commentary on the appointment. He emphasized Bailey's stronghold in manufacturing operations and strategic planning, honed during his time at HPS. Prior to his association with HPS, Bailey held significant leadership positions in the automotive sector, contributing to his rich experience and expertise. Currently, he is in the process of completing his Executive Master's in Business Administration (EMBA).

Recognizing Yusyp's Contributions

Thomas also paid homage to Yusyp's indelible influence on the company during his tenure of over 29 years. Yusyp's tenure was marked by significant milestones, including leading the turnaround of HPS' business in India and orchestrating several plant expansions. His retirement marks the end of an era for HPS, but his legacy will undoubtedly continue to shape the company's future.

Looking Ahead

The press release announcing these transitions also shed light on HPS' strategic plans and future trajectory. However, these forward-looking statements come with their fair share of risks and uncertainties, characteristic of any business plan. Notably, HPS is a household name in manufacturing facilities across North America and India. The company proudly trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HPS.A, reinforcing its position as a global player.