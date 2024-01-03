en English
Canada

Hamilton Police Service Engages Racialized Communities in New Race-Based Data Strategy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Hamilton Police Service Engages Racialized Communities in New Race-Based Data Strategy

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is embarking on a bold initiative to tackle community mistrust and potential discrimination within their ranks. This initiative aims to enhance their approach to collecting race-based data by involving racialized communities in the development of a new strategy. The move comes in response to the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police’s recognition of a need for a more robust strategy to combat systemic racism.

A Community-Centered Approach

The HPS’s new strategy will involve an internal project team working in tandem with a community advisory panel. The panel, comprised of representatives from diverse racialized groups, will offer valuable insights to guide the creation and implementation of a strategic roadmap tailored to their community. The application process for the panel is set to begin in late January, with selections expected in mid-March.

Addressing Systemic Racism in Policing

Since 2020, Ontario police have been mandated to track the race and identity of individuals involved in use-of-force incidents. However, recent data has raised concerns among community advocates. The data revealed a significant over-representation of Black and East/Southeast Asian individuals in HPS use-of-force incidents. While HPS acknowledges these disparities as flags for further investigation, it does not conclude that they are definitive evidence of systemic racism.

Improving Race-Based Data Collection

The HPS is committed to addressing limitations in its data collection process, such as the inability to ask for someone’s race and the restriction of recording a maximum of three individuals’ perceived races per incident. The service is working closely with the province to refine the race-based data collection process, signaling its commitment to rebuilding trust with equity-seeking communities.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

