Hamilton Police Service Engages Racialized Communities in New Race-Based Data Strategy

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is embarking on a bold initiative to tackle community mistrust and potential discrimination within their ranks. This initiative aims to enhance their approach to collecting race-based data by involving racialized communities in the development of a new strategy. The move comes in response to the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police’s recognition of a need for a more robust strategy to combat systemic racism.

A Community-Centered Approach

The HPS’s new strategy will involve an internal project team working in tandem with a community advisory panel. The panel, comprised of representatives from diverse racialized groups, will offer valuable insights to guide the creation and implementation of a strategic roadmap tailored to their community. The application process for the panel is set to begin in late January, with selections expected in mid-March.

Addressing Systemic Racism in Policing

Since 2020, Ontario police have been mandated to track the race and identity of individuals involved in use-of-force incidents. However, recent data has raised concerns among community advocates. The data revealed a significant over-representation of Black and East/Southeast Asian individuals in HPS use-of-force incidents. While HPS acknowledges these disparities as flags for further investigation, it does not conclude that they are definitive evidence of systemic racism.

Improving Race-Based Data Collection

The HPS is committed to addressing limitations in its data collection process, such as the inability to ask for someone’s race and the restriction of recording a maximum of three individuals’ perceived races per incident. The service is working closely with the province to refine the race-based data collection process, signaling its commitment to rebuilding trust with equity-seeking communities.