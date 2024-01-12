en English
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project

Two non-profit organizations based in Hamilton, Ontario, the Good Shepherd Centre and Mission Services, have advanced a proposal for a one-year pilot project. The project aims to incorporate harm reduction staff and services within the city’s shelter system, a dire need in response to the alarmingly high rates of opioid-related deaths in Hamilton, especially among males. The proposal seeks a fund of $600,000 from the city’s coffers, with an intended commencement date of March 1.

Countering the Opioid Crisis

The project’s primary objective is to station harm reduction specialists in the city’s shelters to minimize the instances of opioid poisonings. Apart from this, these specialists are also expected to offer a range of support services. These include accompanying individuals within the community, facilitating peer-led support groups, and managing safety planning and withdrawal processes. The need for this initiative is underscored by the grim statistics surrounding Hamilton’s opioid crisis. The city witnessed 160 deaths each in 2021 and 2022 due to opioids, and over 100 between January and August of 2023 alone. This death rate is a staggering 63% higher than the provincial average, highlighting the urgent need for an effective response.

Successful Precedents and Future Plans

Mission Services has previously rolled out a similar pilot, which delivered promising results, including a 40% reduction in opioid-related incidents within their shelter. The proposed project also plans to leverage washroom detection technology to alert staff about potential overdoses promptly. This strategy aims to improve response times and potentially save lives. Hamilton’s housing services division has expressed support for funding the project. This proposed initiative aligns with federal and provincial homelessness funding programs that back harm reduction services. The proposal will now be presented to a public health committee for review. If approved, a detailed report will be presented to the council in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

