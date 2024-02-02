Hamilton Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Falling Asleep At A&W Drive-Thru

On a regular Wednesday night at an A&W drive-thru in Brant County, the unusual happened. Staff members discovered a man, 39-year-old Christopher McEwen from Hamilton, fast asleep at the wheel. The incident, which occurred around 11:15 p.m., took a serious turn when attempts to wake McEwen proved futile, leading to the eventual involvement of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Impairment Signs Lead to Detachment Testing

Upon their arrival, the police spotted signs of impairment in McEwen's demeanor. This led to further tests at a police detachment, revealing a disturbing truth: McEwen was not merely exhausted but impaired. His blood alcohol concentration was found to be over the legal limit of 0.08, indicating significant alcohol consumption before taking the wheel.

Charges and Consequences

Following the assessment, McEwen faced serious charges. He was charged with impaired driving, a grave offense that carries severe consequences in Ontario. Post-processing, he was released from custody, but the incident's repercussions are far from over. McEwen is scheduled for a court appearance in Brantford in March, where he will face the consequences of his actions.

A Wake-Up Call for Drive-Thru Safety

This incident serves as a loud wake-up call for the often overlooked aspect of drive-thru safety. With McEwen's case now in the public eye, it brings into focus the potential dangers that could lurk in even the most routine activities when impaired driving is involved. It's a stark reminder that safety should never be taken for granted, even in the seemingly harmless setting of a fast-food drive-thru.