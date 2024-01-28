Halton Police Seek Public Assistance to Locate Missing Burlington Man

The Halton police have issued a plea to the public for assistance in locating Antonino "Nino" Ingarra, a 42-year-old man who has been missing from Burlington since December 24. Ingarra was last seen near New Street and Guelph Line. The police and Ingarra's family are deeply concerned for his safety, urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Ingarra is described as a white man, standing about five-foot-five in height, and weighing approximately 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and short, receding brown hair. A distinctive detail about Ingarra is that he is missing his top teeth. He often wears a sock over his right hand—an unusual trait that makes him easily recognizable.

Last Known Attire and Possessions

Ingarra's last known attire includes black Puma shoes, red Christmas pajama pants, and a black winter coat. In addition, Ingarra is known to own a black electric scooter and a blue wagon, which he frequently uses for transportation around the town. These items could potentially be key indicators of his location.

The Halton police and Ingarra's family are desperately seeking any information that can aid in their search. The involvement of the public can often prove instrumental in such cases. Anyone with knowledge of Ingarra's location is urged to contact the Halton police at 905-825-4777.