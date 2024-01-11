Halifax Set to Welcome Occupants for New Pallet Shelter Homes; Property Values Rise in Nova Scotia

In a groundbreaking initiative, Halifax is preparing to welcome the first occupants for its newly built Pallet shelter homes. According to Jeff Karabanow, a professor at Dalhousie University and co-director of its social work community clinic, the initial set of 19 shelters will be ready for occupation in the upcoming month. This innovative solution for homelessness is expected to alleviate the problem faced by over 1,094 individuals in the Halifax region who identify as homeless, as reported by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia.

A Glimpse into the Pallet Shelter Homes

The Pallet shelter homes, crafted by the renowned shelter provider Pallet, are single-unit dwellings designed to offer comfort and dignity to those in need. Each unit is equipped with electricity, washrooms, laundry, and on-site support, prioritizing people living in tent encampments. The first ‘village’ of these shelters is poised to be erected near the Beacon House shelter in Lower Sackville, N.S., with plans for further expansion across different sites in Nova Scotia.

Property Values on the Rise

While the focus remains on providing housing for the homeless, the province also observes a consecutive increase in residential and commercial property values. Patrick Sullivan, President of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, notes that the implementation of the Pallet shelters has contributed to this rise. Jeff Caddell, assistant director of operations at Property Valuation Services Corp, adds that market trends and natural disasters are influencing property assessments significantly this year.

