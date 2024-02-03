Halifax Lawyer Christopher Ian Robinson Faces Suspension and Fine for Professional Misconduct

Halifax-based lawyer Christopher Ian Robinson has been dealt a five-month suspension and a hefty fine of $20,000 for professional misconduct by the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society. The decision, rendered by the disciplinary committee last February, was recently made public, marking a significant chapter in Robinson's legal career.

Two Cases, One Guilty Verdict

The complaints against Robinson emanated from two distinct cases—an investment case and a child custody case. In both instances, his professional conduct was called into question, tarnishing the reputation he had built over the years. He admitted to becoming overly intense during court proceedings, a trait he has since consciously curtailed by choosing not to take on such cases.

Penalty and Path to Redemption

The five-month suspension and the $20,000 fine are just the beginning of Robinson's journey towards redemption. Before he can return to the practice of law, he is required to fulfill several conditions set by the disciplinary committee. This includes completing a course on professional responsibility and undertaking 20 hours of professional development.

Intimidation as a Litigation Tactic

One of the most striking aspects of the society's findings was the criticism of Robinson's use of intimidation as a litigation tactic. In the child custody case, he was accused of attempting to intimidate another lawyer, identified only as A.B. While Robinson partially admitted to getting too close to A.B., he denied any allegations of bullying or intimidation. The society, however, remains critical of his conduct, suggesting a lack of respect for fellow members of the profession and the courts.

Almost symbolic, the $20,000 fine that Robinson has been instructed to pay represents approximately half the cost incurred by the society in the disciplinary hearing, a stark reminder of the consequences of professional misconduct.