Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises

As 2024 unfolded, Halifax, a vibrant city in eastern Canada, found itself at a crossroads. Brian Doherty, the proprietor of The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse, voiced his anxiety over the diminishing business in Halifax’s bars and restaurants. The impact of initiatives like Dry January and February is felt beyond the bar counters and into the city’s social fabric.

Halifax’s Hospitality Industry Faces a Dry Spell

Doherty’s concern is reflective of a larger trend affecting Halifax’s hospitality sector. The introduction of campaigns such as Dry January and February has led to a marked decrease in patronage, posing an existential threat to many establishments. The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse, once bustling with life, now echoes with the uncertainty of the future.

A Stamp of Remembrance

While the city’s hospitality industry grapples with change, there are those who strive to preserve the past. Queer historian and researcher Sarah Worthman shed light on an application made to Canada Post by a Halifax woman. The application proposes the commemoration of a Pugwash veteran, known for his female impersonation during the World Wars, on a postage stamp. This initiative underscores the importance of recognizing diverse narratives in our history.

Living with COVID and the ER Crisis

Assistant Professor of U.S. History at Saint Mary’s University, Shira Lurie, addressed the government’s ‘living with COVID’ promise and its reality. The pandemic continues to leave a profound impact, highlighting the need for effective strategies to mitigate its effects. Concurrently, Dr. Kathleen Ross, President of the Canadian Medical Association, brought attention to an emergency room crisis brewing in Canada, underscoring the need for immediate action.

Insights into Human and Whale Similarities

In an enlightening segment, Hal Whitehead from Dalhousie University’s Biology Department, drew parallels between sperm whales and humans, offering a unique perspective on the interconnectedness of life on Earth. The third hour also included a sports segment with Cecil Wright and a visit from Clinton Wilkins for a Mortgage 101 discussion, encapsulating the diverse range of issues and interests that animate Halifax.

The preservation of Halifax’s Northwest Arm from landowners’ attempts to infill the ocean with soil and rock is also a matter of pressing concern. Halifax Liberal MP Andy Fillmore stepped forward, affirming his commitment to safeguarding the city’s natural heritage.

Diverse discussions, from business concerns to historic commemorations and health crises, reflect the pulse of Halifax in 2024, a city grappling with change but holding onto its roots and values.

Business Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

