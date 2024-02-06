Halifax Gears Up for JUNO Awards 2024: Local Artists in the Limelight

The JUNO Awards, Canada's celebrated music gala, is all set to return to Halifax on March 24, 2024, bringing with it a stellar lineup of indigenous talent. The event, known for its tradition of honouring the best in Canadian music, is preparing to spotlight several Halifax-born artists, nominated for their distinctive contributions to the music industry.

Local Nominees Steal the Spotlight

Leading the Halifax roster is reggae artist Jah'Mila, whose album 'Roots Girl' has earned her a nomination in the 'Reggae Recording of the Year' category. Indie-electronic musician Rich Aucoin, known for his genre-blending style, has secured a nomination for 'Electronic Album of the Year' with 'Synthetic Season 2.' Classical soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan's collaboration with the Emerson String Quartet, 'Infinite Voyage,' is in contention for 'Classical Album of the Year (Solo Artist).'

Award for Significant Contribution

Lyle 'Chip' Sutherland, a stalwart in the Halifax music industry, is set to receive the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award. Recognized for his significant contributions to the Canadian music industry, Sutherland's illustrious career includes work with renowned artists and organizations that have shaped the music scene.

Live Performances and Nominations

In the days leading up to the awards, Halifax will come alive with performances by various nominated artists at local venues. Artists including William Prince, The Beaches, and Montreal-raised Cardin, will take the stage, warming up the city for the grand event. Cardin, with six nominations including album of the year, will also grace the stage during the JUNO Awards ceremony, adding to the event's excitement.