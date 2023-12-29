en English
Gunfire Attack on Hindu Temple President’s Residence Raises Concerns in Surrey

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:19 pm EST
Gunfire Attack on Hindu Temple President’s Residence Raises Concerns in Surrey

A peaceful suburban morning in Surrey, Canada, was shattered by gunfire on December 27. The residence of the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Temple, a cornerstone of the regional Hindu community, came under attack. As the echoes of the shooting still linger in the otherwise calm neighborhood, the incident has sparked concerns about safety, increased scrutiny over gun violence, and a call for justice.

The Incident

At precisely 8:03 AM, in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue, gunshots ripped through the quietude. The bullets found their mark in the residence of Satish Kumar’s elder son. Kumar, a revered figure in the community, is the president of Surrey’s Lakshmi Narayan Mandir. Although no injuries were reported, the residence bore the telltale signs of the attack: damage consistent with bullet holes.

Community Response

News of the shooting sent ripples of shock through Surrey’s Hindu community. The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, more than just a place of worship, serves as a cultural and spiritual lighthouse for its congregants. Its president’s residence coming under attack has raised apprehensions about the security of community leaders and sacred spaces. As the local community grapples with the incident, there is a palpable increase in concern for safety.

Investigation and Implications

Canadian authorities are in the thick of investigating the incident. However, no suspects have been identified yet. The motive behind the shooting remains shrouded in uncertainty. Amidst this ambiguity, the incident has fueled broader conversations about gun violence and safety in Canada. The community, while expressing solidarity with Kumar and his family, is calling for a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

Canada Crime Safety
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

