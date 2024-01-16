Guelph Man Charged with Fraud for Selling Car with $28,000 Lien

A Guelph man faces charges of fraud for reportedly selling a vehicle that carried a staggering $28,000 lien. The unsuspecting buyer, from Cambridge, parted with $9,000, only to be confronted with the alarming truth when he attempted to register his newly acquired 2016 Volkswagen Passat.

The Transaction

The seller had advertised the vehicle online and completed the transaction in the relative anonymity of a parking lot. The buyer paid $1,000 in cash and transferred the remaining $8,000 electronically.

The Deception

Shortly after the transaction, the buyer stumbled upon the alarming fact that the vehicle was burdened with an active lien almost triple the purchase price. Upon attempting to contact the seller, he discovered that he had been blocked on social media platforms, leaving him with no recourse for communication.

Culmination

In a twist of events, the seller, a 29-year-old man, turned himself in to the police. He now faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and is due to appear in court on March 8. This incident starkly highlights the risks associated with private vehicle sales and the importance of thorough checks before purchase.

