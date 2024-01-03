en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Guelph Man Arrested Twice in Four Hours for Disturbance at Local Business

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Guelph Man Arrested Twice in Four Hours for Disturbance at Local Business

In a startling series of events in Guelph, a 47-year-old man found himself under arrest twice within a short span of four hours. The series of incidents unfolded at a local business located near Quebec and Norfolk streets, leading to a tense situation.

First Arrest: Assault & Disruption

The man’s tryst with the law began around noon when police were called in to handle a disturbance at the business. The man had reportedly spat on employees and went as far as to strike a woman on the shoulder. This belligerent act swiftly led to his arrest on charges of assault.

Release and Return: Defying Orders

Following the arrest, the man was released with explicit instructions not to return to the business. However, within a mere 90 minutes of his release, the man brazenly defied the order and made his way back to the establishment.

Second Arrest: Mischief & Breach of Undertaking

During his second visit, the man emptied a pipe onto the floor of the business. This act resulted in minor damage – a burn in the carpet. This subsequent act of mischief, coupled with his breach of undertaking, led to the man’s re-arrest later in the afternoon. The charges leveled against him this time included mischief under $5,000 and breaching an undertaking.

The man’s blatant disregard for the law and persistent defiance underscore an alarming trend of repeat offenses, raising questions about the efficacy of current deterrent measures. As the man awaits his bail hearing, the community is left to grapple with the unsettling reality of such disruptive behavior and its impact on public safety and tranquility.

0
Business Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Scratching the Surface: A Look into Louisiana Lottery's Scratch-Off Tickets
The thrill of the instant win, coupled with the allure of substantial cash prizes, makes scratch-off tickets one of the most exciting offerings of the Louisiana Lottery. The game boasting the highest payout at present is “50x The Cash,” which offers a whopping top prize of $200,000. Out of all the tickets for this top
Scratching the Surface: A Look into Louisiana Lottery's Scratch-Off Tickets
Stock Markets Begin 2024 with a Slight Downturn: FOMC Minutes Awaited
2 mins ago
Stock Markets Begin 2024 with a Slight Downturn: FOMC Minutes Awaited
International Paper Co. Records Modest Stock Price Rise Amid Investor Scrutiny
2 mins ago
International Paper Co. Records Modest Stock Price Rise Amid Investor Scrutiny
Jefferies Revises Ratings on GSK and AstraZeneca: What Investors Need to Know
36 seconds ago
Jefferies Revises Ratings on GSK and AstraZeneca: What Investors Need to Know
American Water Works: A Testament to Steady Growth and Robust Returns
1 min ago
American Water Works: A Testament to Steady Growth and Robust Returns
Raging Rhino Capital Corp.: Unanimous Approval of Resolutions at AGM Reflects Shareholder Confidence
1 min ago
Raging Rhino Capital Corp.: Unanimous Approval of Resolutions at AGM Reflects Shareholder Confidence
Latest Headlines
World News
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
28 seconds
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
46 seconds
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
1 min
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
2 mins
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
2 mins
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
2 mins
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
3 mins
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
3 mins
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
3 mins
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
15 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
56 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
58 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app