GSU Issues 72-Hour Strike Notice to Viterra Canada Amid Stalled Negotiations

In what is shaping up to be a significant labor dispute in Canada’s agricultural sector, the Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Locals 1 and 2 have served a 72-hour strike notice to Viterra Canada Inc. Viterra, a major player in the nation’s agriculture industry, operates grain elevators, processing plants, and other agricultural infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company’s Canadian head office is based in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Union’s Demand: Fair Wages, Work-Life Balance, and Workplace Respect

The GSU, which represents 436 employees across Saskatchewan, has been in negotiations with Viterra for over a year. Central to the union’s demands are fair wages, improved work-life balance, and workplace respect, all of which they view as reasonable and essential. Despite ongoing negotiations, a stalemate has been reached. The union rejected a final offer from Viterra on December 15, 2023, deeming it insufficient.

GSU General Secretary Expresses Employees’ Concerns

GSU general secretary, Steve Torgerson, has been vocal about the union’s position. He emphasized that the union’s requests are not excessive, stating that the employees deserve the demands they are making. Torgerson also highlighted that the workers do not prefer a strike; rather, they seek to have their concerns addressed. However, they are ready to walk the picket line if necessary.

Strike Imminent if Negotiations Fail Again

Negotiations are set to continue on January 3 and 4. If no agreement is reached, the union will be in a position to strike from January 5 at 2:00 pm CST. Viterra, on the other hand, has hinted at the possibility of a lockout but remains optimistic about reaching an agreement. The company has also prepared contingency plans to minimize customer disruptions in case of a strike or lockout. As the clock ticks and the 72-hour notice period progresses, both parties are set to return to the negotiation table with hopes of averting a potentially disruptive strike.