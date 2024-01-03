en English
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism

In a groundbreaking exploration of the human microbiome and its impact on health, a collaborative study led by researchers at the University of Toronto and partner hospitals has unveiled a remarkable discovery. The team’s intensive research has revealed that alterations in gut microbiota following bariatric surgery can directly influence an individual’s metabolism, independent of their diet, weight loss, and other metabolic factors. This preclinical study, published in Cell Reports Medicine in 2023, has the potential to revolutionize treatments for metabolic health.

Microbiome-Based Therapies: A New Horizon

One of the most compelling implications of this research is the potential for microbiome-based therapies like probiotics and fecal matter transplants. These treatments could enhance metabolic health and, in the future, might even reduce the need for weight-loss surgery. This marks a significant shift in the approach to treating metabolic disorders, moving away from invasive surgical procedures towards therapies that target the body’s natural processes.

An Unexpected Discovery

The research involved a novel experiment in which fecal matter was transferred from individuals to mice, both before and after the individuals underwent bariatric surgery. What happened next was unexpected. Despite being fed the same high-fat diet, the mice that received the post-surgery transplant displayed better blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity, with no change in body weight observed. Furthermore, these mice experienced an unexpected increase in brown fat mass and energy expenditure.

Metabolites: The New Frontier

In addition to these intriguing findings, the study also unveiled biochemical and transcriptional markers indicating reduced inflammation in white fat and changes in stool metabolites. Increased levels of tryptophan metabolites and short-chain fatty acids correlated with improved metabolic health. These findings could potentially shift the focus of microbiome research from the bacterial composition to the metabolites produced and absorbed, which could have a substantial impact on health. The study was generously funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Banting and Best Diabetes Centre at the University of Toronto.

In conclusion, this research has uncovered a new layer of complexity in our understanding of the human microbiome and its effects on metabolic health. As we move forward, the focus may shift towards the metabolites produced by our gut bacteria, opening up a whole new frontier in the quest for improved health and well-being.

Canada Health Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

