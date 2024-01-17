Groundbreaking Commences for New Providence Manor Long-Term Care Home in Kingston

In the heart of Kingston, Ontario, the wheels of progress are turning as construction on a new long-term care home, Providence Manor, has begun. The project, which was announced with an indoor groundbreaking ceremony, adapts to the harsh Canadian winter, replacing the traditional outdoor event. This new, state-of-the-art facility, is set to significantly increase capacity for senior care in the region.

A Vision for Improved Senior Care

The new Providence Manor is envisioned as a 320-bed facility, a considerable improvement over the 77-bed capacity of the current downtown location. The facility is being praised for its modern design and amenities, which include a physiotherapy room, a multi-faith worship space, a hair salon, a multi-purpose space, improved common areas, and air conditioning. The design is centered on 'resident home areas' intended to provide a more intimate and comfortable living space for the residents.

Government's Support for Long-Term Care

Ontario's Long-Term Care Minister, Stan Cho, emphasized the necessity of such investments in senior care, citing the rapidly aging population as a key driver of this need. The Ontario government has fast-tracked this project, among others, with a significant financial commitment that includes construction funding and operational subsidies amounting to approximately $292 million over several decades.

Challenges and Expectations

The project, which began preliminary work in late August, is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026. However, the cost of the project, which has been affected by COVID-19 and inflation, has not been disclosed. The construction is taking place on land generously donated by The Sisters of Providence of St. Vincent de Paul.

In the wake of the groundbreaking ceremony, the people of Kingston, Ontario, and the senior citizens who will soon call this facility home, look forward to this beacon of progress, a symbol of the community's commitment to caring for its elderly population.