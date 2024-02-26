Groove for a Good Cause: Beach United Church's '60s Music Night Aims to Support Community Programs

Imagine stepping back in time to the vibrant era of the '60s, where the music was a revolutionary force that shaped a generation. Now, combine that with a heartfelt mission to support vital community initiatives. On Friday, March 1, Beach United Church transforms this vision into reality with its '60s Music Night, a fundraising event designed to bolster its comprehensive Community Programs. The evening promises attendees a unique blend of nostalgia, entertainment, and philanthropy, set against the backdrop of 140 Wineva Ave, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Advertisment

A Musical Journey Back in Time

The night will be headlined by the iconic duo Fraser/Daley, comprised of Alec Fraser and Mike Daley, whose performances are known to captivate and energize audiences. They'll be joined by Skylark, the dynamic pairing of Diana Gibbs and Jack Alvo, to set the stage with their opening act. Adding a special touch to the evening, Paul Reddick, a renowned figure in the music scene, will grace the event as a special guest. Attendees can expect an immersive experience, with live music filling the air, inviting everyone to hit the dance floor and relive the golden age of the '60s.

More Than Just Music

Advertisment

But the '60s Music Night is more than just a concert; it's a community gathering with a cause. Beyond the tunes and dancing, the event features a variety of activities designed to engage attendees and support the fundraiser's goals. A cash bar, alongside a table laden with snacks and desserts, promises to keep the energy high throughout the night. Raffles and door prizes add an element of suspense and excitement, with the proceeds directly contributing to the church's Community Programs. These initiatives, aimed at offering support and services to the local community, stand at the heart of the event's purpose.

A Ticket to Make a Difference

Tickets for this special evening are priced at $50 and are available for purchase online, ensuring accessibility for all who wish to contribute to this noble cause. The gathering is not just an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable night of '60s music, but also a chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of those benefiting from the church's Community Programs. By joining this event, attendees are directly supporting initiatives that enrich the local community, providing a beacon of hope and support where it's most needed.

As the '60s Music Night at Beach United Church approaches, it stands as a testament to the power of community, music, and collective effort in making a positive impact. It's a chance to step back in time, not just in celebration of an iconic era of music, but in furtherance of a cause that resonates deeply within the community's heart. The promise of a night filled with lively tunes, dancing, and goodwill makes this event a not-to-be-missed opportunity for anyone looking to make a difference while having a great time.