Grocery Sector Profit Claims Contrasted by Stable Margins; CEO Compensation Outpaces Average Pay

It’s a claim that has often invoked public ire: businesses in Canada’s grocery sector reaped ‘record and excessive profits’ in 2023. The allegations, based on data from Statistics Canada, have painted an image of the grocery industry raking in profits of ‘$6 billion.’ However, a closer examination of the evidence tells a different story, one of stability in gross margins and no excessive overcharging.

Interpreting the Statistics

The data in question encompasses not just major grocery chains but also convenience and specialty stores. According to the figures, 2023 saw these establishments amass a hefty profit. Yet, this narrative has been criticized for its potential to skew perceptions of the grocery industry. Critics argue that the figures have been overgeneralized and that they unfairly tarnish the reputation of the sector.

Stable Gross Margins

Looking beyond the headline figures, a key indicator of pricing fairness, gross margins, remained stable at 3.4% for leading Canadian grocers Loblaw, Empire, and Metro. This percentage is consistent with their five-year average. Therefore, despite the allegations of ‘record and excessive profits,’ it appears these companies have maintained a steady pricing strategy.

CEO Compensation: A Comparative Analysis

Meanwhile, a report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) highlighted another facet of the economic landscape. The top 100 highest-paid CEOs in Canada earned an average of $14.9 million in 2022, which is 246 times the average worker’s pay. The study underscored that record-high inflation had a significant role in driving CEO bonuses, resulting in a substantial rise in their pay. While the CEO salary portion remained constant at around $1 million per year, bonuses continued to escalate.

Contrastingly, workers’ wages only increased by 3%, failing to keep pace with inflation. This disparity has widened the gap between the average worker’s pay and CEO compensation, reaching a staggering 250 times in 2022. J. Patrick Doyle, the executive chairman of Restaurant Brands International, topped the chart with a total compensation of over $151 million in 2022.