Grey County to Host the Biggest In-person Job Fair in the Region

On February 14, Grey County will be the stage for the region's largest in-person job fair. The event, organized in collaboration with local partners, is set to take place at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. The venue has been expanded to facilitate up to 150 employers, making it a significant gathering point for job seekers and businesses alike.

Historic Popularity and Limited Space

The job fair has a history of attracting over 1,000 job seekers, demonstrating its role as a vital platform for local employment opportunities. Given the event's popularity, space is expected to be a premium. The organizers are thus urging employers to register promptly to secure a booth and ensure their inclusion in promotional materials.

Focus on Local Job Opportunities

The primary objective of the job fair is to connect employers with potential employees for local positions. The event serves as a crucial link between businesses seeking talent and job seekers looking for opportunities closer to home. It not only encapsulates the region's vibrant job market but also leverages the potential of local human resources.

Benefits of Registration

For a registration fee of $65, employers gain access to a plethora of benefits. Aside from securing a booth, they gain access to a vast pool of job seekers. Registrants also receive enhanced promotion, a complimentary lunch for two, and an exclusive invitation to a post-fair event in March. The package presents a holistic approach to the hiring process, extending beyond the fair itself.