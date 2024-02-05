Grey County Makes Historical Investment in Long-term Care with New 128-Bed Facility

In a monumental move towards improving long-term care services, Grey County in southern Ontario has announced the construction of a new 128-bed facility, Rockwood Terrace. Representing a significant investment into the region's healthcare, the project is anticipated to come close to a $100 million price tag.

Calling all Qualified Bidders

With all drawings and site preparations completed, Grey County has officially issued the construction tender for the Rockwood Terrace. The bid process is now open for qualified contenders, who have until March 7 to submit their proposals. This well-planned approach ensures a swift start for the successful contractor, allowing them to hit the ground running once the tender is granted.

A Commitment to Quality Care

Brian Milne, Grey County Warden, expressed the county's dedication to advancing this crucial project. He underlined the importance of providing high-quality, public long-term care for the community in the coming decades. The new facility is set to replace the existing 100-bed Rockwood Terrace and is meticulously designed to meet provincial requirements for an upgrade.

Funding and Timeline

The capital costs of the project will be covered over a 25-year period, leveraging provincial funding, Grey County reserves, and tax levy. The construction phase is expected to span two years, with the completion and operation of the facility anticipated in 2026. This strategic investment in long-term care services signifies a robust commitment to enhancing the health and wellbeing of the residents of Grey County, setting a precedent for future projects in the region.