Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation Achieves Sales Milestone, Eyes Consumer Market

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, a pioneering Canadian greenhouse cannabis cultivator, has declared an impressive achievement: the sale of over 20,000 KG of cannabis since its establishment. This milestone, a testament to the company's dedication to quality, innovation, and strategic growth, marks a significant chapter in Greenway's journey.

From Wholesaler to Consumer Brand

Previously operating solely as a business-to-business wholesaler, Greenway is now transitioning its strategy. The company is preparing to unveil a range of consumer products, starting with its MillRite brand. This shift reflects Greenway's unwavering commitment to delivering quality and affordability.

Leadership's Vision

CEO Jamie D'Alimonte and President Carl Mastronardi have taken the opportunity to express their pride in this remarkable accomplishment. The leaders view it as a stepping stone towards their broader vision for Greenway. With its expertise in agriculture and cannabis cultivation, the company is poised to become a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada.

Next Steps and Cautionary Note

Greenway's MillRite brand is scheduled to debut at the Ontario Cannabis Store this fiscal quarter. However, readers are reminded that forward-looking statements, such as those regarding the company's growth and expansion, inherently involve risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ from the company's expectations.