Green Party Deputy Leader Convicted for Participation in Fairy Creek Blockades

Canada's British Columbia Supreme Court has pronounced Angela Davidson, the deputy leader of the Green Party and also known as Rainbow Eyez, guilty on seven counts of criminal contempt. The charges arise from her active role in the Fairy Creek logging blockades on Vancouver Island. These protests, a substantial demonstration of civil disobedience, marked a stand against old-growth logging in the region.

Protests Against Logging Activities

Davidson's conviction is intimately tied to her involvement in the Fairy Creek blockades. The protests were a response to logging permits issued to Teal Cedar Products in 2020, authorizing timber harvesting, including old-growth trees, in the Fairy Creek watershed and adjacent areas. Protesters, including Davidson, set up camps near the proposed cutting site in August 2020, vowing to protect the ancient forest.

Davidson's Role in the Protests

Davidson's specific acts of protest were striking. She secured herself to a logging road gate using a bicycle lock around her neck and placed her arm inside a pipe, which was connected to another protester. This daring move aimed to obstruct access to the logging site. Her actions extended to standing on a grader to prevent workers from utilizing it, further disrupting the logging process.

A Battle of Convictions

Despite her defense that her Indigenous land guardian status compelled her to be present in the injunction area, the court ruled against her. The judiciary deemed her repeated violations of her release order as 'continuous and flagrant.' Over the span of two years, more than 1,100 individuals were arrested in connection with the protests, making it a significant act of civil disobedience in the region. As of now, there is no verdict on Davidson's sentencing.