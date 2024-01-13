Greater Victoria’s Homeless Battle Record-Cold Temperatures Amid Calls for City Support

In the midst of an unprecedented cold snap, Greater Victoria’s homeless population is grappling with freezing temperatures and a lack of adequate shelter. The city, which has been experiencing record lows of -7 degrees Celsius, has seen its most vulnerable citizens resorting to makeshift solutions to fend off the biting cold.

The Struggles of the Homeless Population

Niki Ottosen, a devoted worker for the BackPack Project, has been assisting the homeless in their fight against the cold, meeting individuals in Victoria West Park using tents and small heaters to survive the chill. This dedicated group includes Tammilyn Cardinal, a resident of the park herself, who generously offered shelter to another woman after she lost her tent in a street sweep.

Appeals to the City Council

Witnessing the struggles of the unhoused, Ottosen and Cardinal have taken their concerns to the Victoria council, urging them to lift the ban on park sheltering during extreme weather and to establish warming centers. The city, heeding these appeals, responded by opening a warming center at the Cook Street Village Activity Centre, providing a refuge for the homeless around the clock whenever other shelters hit capacity.

City’s Response and Efforts

City spokesperson Colleen Mycroft has emphasized Victoria’s commitment to the safety of those living outdoors. She stated that bylaw officers have been instructed to use discretion during this cold snap, avoiding the impounding of belongings and instead helping relocate individuals to indoor spaces. This measure has been seen as a critical step in ensuring the welfare of the city’s most vulnerable citizens.

Community Support

Support for the homeless has also come from community organizations. Frank Woods of the Justice Van Society noted a surge in the distribution of warm clothing and food due to the freezing conditions. Additionally, SOLID Outreach street ambassadors have started distributing handmade heaters for use in tents, a testament to the community’s efforts to provide relief in these harsh conditions.