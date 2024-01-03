Greater Victoria Public Library to Eliminate Overdue Fines, Championing Inclusivity

The Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL), in a landmark decision, has announced it will eliminate all overdue fines starting January 10th. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to reduce barriers to library access and foster community participation. Furthermore, the GVPL will also expunge existing overdue fines from all patron accounts, effectively providing a clean slate for its users.

Driving Inclusivity and Literacy

GVPL’s Board Chair, Andrew Appleton, and CEO, Maureen Sawa, have emphasised the importance of removing the stigma and financial hurdles associated with overdue fines. They highlighted that some individuals may avoid using the library due to the fear of fines or their inability to pay them. This move is expected to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment, encouraging users to take full advantage of the resources the library has to offer.

“This is about ensuring everyone in our community has equal access to our resources,” noted Appleton. Sawa added, “Our commitment is to fostering a culture of inclusivity and supporting literacy and lifelong learning.”

Declining Late Fee Revenue

Over the years, the revenue generated from late fees has seen a steady decline, becoming a smaller part of the GVPL’s total revenue. This decrease is, in part, due to the rising popularity of eBooks and digital materials that don’t accrue late fees. As such, the decision to eliminate overdue fines aligns not only with the institution’s mission but also with the changing landscape of library usage.

Continued Fees for Lost or Damaged Items

While the GVPL takes a progressive step towards inclusivity, it will continue to charge fees for lost or damaged items. Patrons should note that items returned more than 21 days late will still be considered lost, and appropriate fees will be levied.