Business

Greater Toronto Area Real Estate Experiences Price Correction

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Greater Toronto Area Real Estate Experiences Price Correction

In a recent turn of events, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) real estate market has experienced a significant price correction. This market slump is characterized by substantial losses on property sales in Brampton and Mississauga, with once sky-high prices now tumbling down.

A Case of Market Correction

Take, for instance, the detached two-storey house at 27 Jacksonville Drive, Brampton. On January 5, 2023, it sold for $1.7 million, a staggering $640,000 less than its previous sale price of $2.3 million in January 2022. According to real estate agent Desmond Brown, the inflated prices during the pandemic were largely a product of low interest rates. However, the market has since corrected itself, particularly in areas on the periphery of Toronto.

Stark Statistics

Between January 2022 and December 2023, the average price of detached homes in Brampton fell by 30%. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville property saw a decrease of 25% in value over the same period. This trend was echoed in Mississauga, where a detached home at 1099 Caldwell Avenue sold at an $800,000 loss, having initially sold for $2.6 million in spring 2021.

Beyond Specific Cases

These instances are not isolated. The GTA’s real estate trends reveal an overall pattern of declining prices. Real estate experts like Murtaza Haider, Director of Research at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Urban Analytics Institute, have noted that prices began to decline as early as May or June 2022. The overall average price of homes across all property types in the GTA reached a peak in February 2022 at $1,334,062, then dropped to a low of $1,037,542, before experiencing a slight rebound amid temporary declines in fixed mortgage rates by the close of the year.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

