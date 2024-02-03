Greater Sudbury Residents Rally to Search for Missing Councillor Mike Vagnini

Residents of Greater Sudbury are rallying together to launch an extensive search for the missing Ward 2 Councillor, Mike Vagnini. The community's concern for Vagnini's well-being is palpable, with a large-scale search party being spearheaded by local entrepreneur Shawn Scott and Vagnini's confidant, Tom Price. The objective is to disseminate thousands of flyers and extend the search operation into the remote rural communities.

Community Engagement in the Search

People from across the region, including North Bay and Elliott Lake, are anticipated to join the search, congregating at Scott's establishment, Local Jerky Plus, located in Lively. This initiative underscores the community's solidarity and their unwavering commitment to finding Vagnini.

Law Enforcement Efforts

The Ontario Provincial Police have already executed an aerial search, and the Greater Sudbury Police have issued advisories to the community to steer clear of search zones and local water bodies for their safety. Additionally, the North Shore Search and Rescue Team is actively contributing to the ground search operations.

Details About the Missing Councillor

Vagnini, who has served on the city council for a decade, was last spotted driving his black 2021 Ram truck. There is a heightened level of concern due to his need for medication which he does not have with him. The community is profoundly troubled about his wellbeing, and anyone with any information has been urged to reach out to the police. The search endeavors are bolstered by the Local Journalism Initiative, a federal government-funded program.