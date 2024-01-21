Greater Sudbury Launches One-Stop Resource Team to Boost Community Development

In an effort to streamline municipal services and bolster community development, the City of Greater Sudbury has launched a One-Stop Resource Team. This groundbreaking initiative, announced by Mayor Paul Lefebvre, is aimed at facilitating the work of community groups and volunteers who contribute significantly to the local development.

A Centralized Point of Contact

The team is housed within the Community Initiatives and Partnership Section, under the purview of the city’s Leisure Services division. As a dedicated unit, it serves as a centralized point of contact for community organizations and volunteers, a commitment previously made by Mayor Lefebvre.

The One-Stop Resource Team

The One-Stop Resource Team comprises of municipal employees already experienced in roles that align well with the initiative. The team's primary responsibilities involve handling all incoming requests, guiding community groups through the city's policies and procedures, and providing information on funding possibilities.

Enhancing Quality of Life

In addition to the above, the team also supports projects led by community groups and volunteers from inception to completion. This commitment from the city aims to enhance residents' quality of life by ensuring that the pivotal role played by volunteers and community groups in local development is well-supported and facilitated.

To ensure accessibility of information, the City of Greater Sudbury has provided a dedicated website and email contact for further inquiries about the initiative. This novel approach is expected to significantly streamline the navigation of municipal services by community groups and volunteers.