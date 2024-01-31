Great-West Lifeco Announces Release Date for Q4 2023 Financial Results

In a significant disclosure, international financial services holding company, Great-West Lifeco, has announced that it will unveil its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on February 14, 2024. The release is scheduled after the market closes, thereby enabling investors and stakeholders to absorb the information and react accordingly in the subsequent trading session.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results have been scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET on February 15, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast and presentation materials on the company's website. For those who prefer to listen to the call, dial-in details have been provided for Toronto and toll-free numbers for Canada/US. As a gesture to allow more people to access this crucial information, a replay of the conference call will be available until March 15, 2024, accessible using given numbers and an access code. An archive of the webcast will also be hosted on Great-West Lifeco's website following the event.
Great-West Lifeco's Business Overview and Future Plans
Great-West Lifeco, operating under eminent brands such as Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life, has a diverse business portfolio. Its interests span life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance. As of the end of 2022, the company boasted approximately 31,000 employees, had 234,500 advisor relationships, and served over 38 million customer relationships across Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Great-West Lifeco is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is part of the Power Corporation group of companies. The company has also lined up future quarterly earnings conference calls, although the dates are yet to be specified.
Previous Performance Synopsis
As a recap, in the previous quarter, Great-West Lifeco reported earnings per share (EPS) of C$1.00, surpassing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The company generated C$2.34 earnings per share over the last year, which translates to a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The firm reported earnings of C$3.37 billion during the last reported quarter, with an annual revenue of C$45.45 billion and a net income of C$2.19 billion.