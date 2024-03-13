Grass Valley to Unveil Cutting-Edge Broadcast Solutions at NAB Show 2024, Las Vegas

Grass Valley, a pioneer in live production solutions, is set to reveal its latest technological advancements at the NAB Show 2024, scheduled from April 14th to 17th in Las Vegas. Marking 65 years of continuous innovation in production switchers and broadcast cameras, Grass Valley remains at the forefront of addressing the dynamic needs of the Media & Entertainment industry. With a legacy spanning over six decades, the company has consistently led in broadcasting technology, revolutionizing the way live content is created, processed, and distributed. Its commitment to innovation and excellence has solidified its standing as the preferred choice for Media Production entities globally.

At the NAB Show 2024, Grass Valley will spotlight significant improvements to the LDX 100 Series broadcast camera platform and the K-Frame video production switchers. These updates highlight Grass Valley's unwavering commitment to product evolution and its dedication to meeting the intricate requirements of live production settings. The LDX 100 Series, known for setting a new standard in broadcast camera systems, offers unmatched flexibility and performance. Meanwhile, the K-Frame XP series continues to be the top selection for high-profile live productions due to its extraordinary signal processing capabilities and adaptability.

The LDX 100 Series has redefined the expectations for broadcast camera systems with its unparalleled flexibility and performance. The latest updates to this platform are expected to further enhance its capabilities, setting a new benchmark in the industry. Attendees of the NAB Show 2024 are invited to stand C2308 to witness these innovations firsthand and discuss how Grass Valley's solutions can amplify their live production potential.

The K-Frame XP series remains the first choice for significant live productions, thanks to its exceptional signal processing capabilities and versatility. The latest enhancements to this series are poised to redefine production switching, emphasizing Grass Valley's role in leading live media innovation. These updates underscore the company's dedication to continuous improvement and its commitment to addressing the complex demands of live production environments.

Grass Valley continues to empower content producers worldwide, providing them with best-in-class hardware and software solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce costs. As the company unveils its latest innovations at NAB Show 2024, it reinforces its position as the leading media technology provider for the media and entertainment industry. With a focus on the future of live media production, Grass Valley is poised to continue setting industry standards and supporting customers across the globe in their quest to produce brilliant content and build successful media businesses.