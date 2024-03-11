Grass Valley Appoints Mark Gardner as VP of Sales for EMEA Region, Eyeing Growth

Grass Valley, a pioneer in live production solutions, announces the strategic hiring of Mark Gardner as Vice President of Sales for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Bringing over 25 years of media industry expertise, Gardner is set to spearhead growth, leveraging agile solutions to address industry challenges and enhance operational efficiencies.

Advertisment

Mark Gardner, expressing enthusiasm for his new role, highlighted Grass Valley's pivotal position in technology innovation and his commitment to driving customer success in the evolving media landscape. Tim Banks, CRO of Grass Valley, praised Gardner's balanced blend of technology insight and commercial savvy, emphasizing his fit for driving the company's growth strategy in the EMEA markets.

Strategic Vision for EMEA

In his new role, Gardner aims to fortify Grass Valley's presence across the EMEA region, focusing on direct and indirect sales initiatives to catalyze growth. His extensive background in both engineering and leadership within the media technology sector equips him with the insights to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the current market dynamics effectively.

Advertisment

Gardner's Rich Industry Background

Mark Gardner's career trajectory showcases a series of leadership roles across notable companies, including Vistek, Pro-Bel, Snell, and Ross Video. His expertise in managing global and regional teams, coupled with a passion for technology and customer success, positions him as an ideal candidate to lead Grass Valley's sales strategy and execution in the EMEA territory.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley stands as a leading provider of media technology solutions, serving top media brands worldwide. With a focus on empowering content creators through innovative hardware and software offerings, Grass Valley is committed to enhancing live media production's efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Headquartered in Montreal, the company has a rich 60-year history in the media technology industry.

As Grass Valley embarks on this new chapter with Mark Gardner at the helm of its EMEA sales operations, the company is poised for a phase of significant growth and innovation. Gardner's leadership is expected to not only expand Grass Valley's market reach but also to reinforce its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the media and entertainment industry.