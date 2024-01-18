GoodLife Fitness Launches Innovative Ad Campaign: 'There's Always a Reason'

Canadian fitness giant, GoodLife Fitness, has taken an unconventional turn with its new advertising campaign, 'There's always a reason.' Launched this January, the campaign focuses not on the physical outcomes of exercise but the diverse, often personal, motives that bring people to the gym. The innovative campaign seeks to resonate with a wide audience, connecting on an emotional and humorous level with unique reasons for working out - like lifting a hefty pet or escaping annoying office colleagues.

Shifting the Focus of Fitness Advertising

Typically, fitness advertising zeroes in on the serious aspect of physical well-being. However, GoodLife, in a bold move, has chosen to highlight the mental wellness aspect of fitness. Vice President of Marketing at GoodLife, Tammy Brazier, pointed out that their research indicated people also work out to enhance their mental health and enjoy other facets of their lives. This refreshing perspective differentiates GoodLife from competitors, such as LA Fitness and Orangetheory, underscoring its broad range of in-club and digital services.

Digital-First Campaign: A Medley of Platforms

The 'There's always a reason' campaign is a digital-first initiative, covering a range of platforms from video ads to social media content. Noteworthy is the plan to publish candid interviews with gym-goers on Instagram Reels and TikTok, where they discuss their personal reasons for working out. This strategy not only facilitates a deeper connection with their audience but also gives a real-life glimpse into the motivations behind gym routines.

Strategic Placements and Media Buying

The campaign also includes out-of-home (OOH) installations and digital static ads, featuring strategic placements across Canadian markets. For instance, images of kettle bells are stationed outside grocery stores, and motivational messages are dotted around downtown areas to combat self-doubt among office workers. Media buying for the campaign is being handled by Florida-based Roar Media, chosen specifically for their expertise in fitness-related advertising. The campaign is set to run for several months, reinforcing GoodLife's commitment to promoting a holistic approach to fitness.