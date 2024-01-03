en English
Golden Horse Minerals Limited Raises C$1.6M for Exploration Endeavors

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Golden Horse Minerals Limited Raises C$1.6M for Exploration Endeavors

Golden Horse Minerals Limited, a gold exploration company operating in the bountiful Southern Cross region of Western Australia, has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement of common shares, raising an impressive C$1.6 million. The company issued a total of 16,587,209 shares at the rate of C$0.0975 each. The raised capital is earmarked for gold and lithium exploration, ensuring working capital, and addressing general corporate purposes.

Funding Fuelling Future Flourish

The Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of the company, Graeme Sloan, expressed optimism about the company’s progress and potential. He anticipates a record year of achievements, fuelled by the fresh funding. The shares issued are subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws, following which the company will pay Canaccord Genuity Financial Limited for introduced purchasers.

Insider Participation and Legalities

Directors and officers of the company participated in the share placement, rendering it a related party transaction. However, as their participation did not exceed 25% of the company’s market capitalization, it is exempt from certain requirements. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are, therefore, subject to restrictions on sales in the United States.

Golden Horse’s Prospects

Golden Horse controls over 900km2 of land in a historically gold-rich area that has produced over 12 million ounces of gold. The company is also backed by two operational gold mills. However, the forward-looking statements in the announcement are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The company is not committed to updating them unless required by law.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

