Canada

Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists

The January 9 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon cast a broad net over a range of pressing issues, from debt management strategies and winter support for the homeless, to the growing role of pharmacists in the healthcare sector.

Debt Management and Financial Planning

Jasmin Brown from BDO Debt Solutions underscored the need for a robust financial plan to tackle debt. She highlighted the importance of considering one’s income, expenses, and savings, and urged those needing assistance to reach out to a licensed insolvency trustee.

Homeless Support in Winter

Mark Arcand, Tribal Chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council, brought attention to the challenges faced by the Emergency Wellness Centre during the winter. The centre, operating at full capacity, has been turning away individuals daily. He emphasized the essential role of warmup shelters in the city and stressed the urgency of addressing addiction and mental health issues amongst the homeless population.

Expanded Role of Pharmacists

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk spoke on the broadening scope of local pharmacists’ capabilities, including the treatment of minor ailments. She highlighted the pivotal role pharmacists play in the healthcare system, including the ability to refer patients to doctors when necessary.

New Emergency Shelter Beds in Saskatoon

In addition to the issues discussed on the show, a noteworthy development is the arrival of 30 new emergency shelter beds for Saskatoon, courtesy of The Mustard Seed, a Canadian Christian non-profit. The first shelter is set to open in early spring, with a second to follow in the fall. The shelters will offer comprehensive support to guests, including access to ID services, counseling, health and wellness services, and spiritual supports. The Ministry of Social Services is also contributing to the effort, working on the locations and openings of the planned shelters, as well as a complex needs emergency shelter on Idylwyld Drive.

Canada Health Social Issues
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

