Canada

Global Affairs Canada Revises Surrogacy Expenses Policy Following Gay Diplomat’s Legal Win

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Global Affairs Canada Revises Surrogacy Expenses Policy Following Gay Diplomat’s Legal Win

In a landmark move, Global Affairs Canada has revised its policy on surrogacy expenses for diplomats following a legal victory by a gay employee. This shift is a testament to the evolving recognition of diverse family structures among government employees and a commitment to equitable treatment in family-related benefits.

A Legal Triumph for Inclusive Families

The case was led by a gay diplomat based in China who chose surrogacy to welcome a new addition to his family. He travelled to the United States for the birth of his child and later won a legal battle for the coverage of these expenses. The Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board ruled in August that Ottawa’s initial refusal to cover these expenses was discriminatory based on sexual orientation and family status.

Implications for Diplomats and Government Staff

This policy alteration is expected to impact other diplomats and government staff who opt for surrogacy as a means of family expansion. The financial support previously unavailable will now be provided, a significant step towards inclusivity and support for diverse family structures. However, the specific details of the revised policy and its implementation were not immediately disclosed.

Modernizing Workplace Policies

The case is a reflection of ongoing efforts to adapt workplace policies to better reflect the needs and rights of LGBTQ+ employees and their families. It also sheds light on the broader overhaul of employment rules to address talent retention issues at Global Affairs Canada. The organization is making strides in modernizing employment rules, signaling an important shift towards a more inclusive and equitable workplace.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

