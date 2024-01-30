Global Affairs Canada Investigates Major Cyberattack and Data Breach

Global Affairs Canada, the department overseeing the nation's diplomatic relations and overseas missions, is in the throes of a significant data breach. The incident, which was first reported by the media and later confirmed by the department itself, is currently under rigorous investigation. The cyberattack seemingly compromised the department's Virtual Private Network (VPN) system, leading to the potential exposure of sensitive data and emails of numerous employees. The breach reportedly spanned from December 20, 2023, to January 24, 2024.

Immediate Response to Cyberattack

In response to the 'malicious cyber activity', the department promptly disabled remote access to its networks on January 24. However, it ensured that in-office employees retained full network access and provided alternative solutions for remote workers to continue their operations. Despite the cyberattack, Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that essential services and communication channels remain functional, thereby mitigating the immediate impact of the breach.

Investigation and Collaboration

Global Affairs Canada is not working alone to address this critical issue. Shared Services Canada (SSC) and the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) are assisting in the investigation. The collaborative effort aims to assess the extent of the breach thoroughly and understand its potential impact. The primary focus of the ongoing investigation is to confirm the unauthorized access to personal information of the employees and devise strategies to prevent such incidents in the future.

Notification and Privacy Concerns

Reflecting the department's commitment to transparency, Global Affairs Canada has reported the incident to the Federal Privacy Commissioner, abiding by privacy breach regulations. Furthermore, the department has assured that those affected by the data breach will be contacted directly. However, they have declined to provide further details about the breach for security reasons. This incident marks the second major cyberattack on Global Affairs Canada in two years, underscoring the persistent threat of cybercrime in the digital era.