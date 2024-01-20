Gimli Municipality Permanently Raises Treaty One Nations Flag in a Step Towards Reconciliation

In a significant move towards reconciliation and inclusivity, the Rural Municipality (RM) of Gimli in Manitoba has permanently hoisted the flag of the Treaty One Nations at its headquarters. This decision, a result of a Gimli council vote earlier this year, marks a crucial step in fostering mutual respect and understanding between the Treaty One Nations and the Gimli community.

A Symbolic Gesture

The act of permanently raising the Treaty One Nations flag is both a symbolic gesture and a pledge. It is a commitment to work collaboratively with First Nations leaders and communities, aiming to build stronger relationships and promote awareness of First Nations issues in Gimli and the surrounding areas.

Flag-Raising Ceremony

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as Gimli Mayor Kevin Chudd, Peguis First Nation Chief Stanley Bird, and NDP MLA and Minister Ian Bushie. Mayor Chudd underscored that flying the Treaty One flag is a promise to work towards relationship building and promoting awareness of First Nations issues. Chief Bird expressed gratitude for the symbolic gesture and spoke about the longstanding relationship between his community and Gimli. Minister Bushie attested the NDP government's support for municipalities that are making strides in reconciliation efforts.

The Treaty One Flag

The Treaty One flag, created in May 2020, encapsulates the enduring spirit and intent of the Treaties. It carries the phrase 'As long as the sun shines, the grass grows, and the rivers flow.' The Treaty One Nations include several First Nations communities which are signatories of the original treaty. The flag now serves as a daily reminder of unity, recognition of sovereignty, and the commitment of the Gimli community towards inclusivity and reconciliation.