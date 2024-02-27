Gibsons Bookstore Raises Over $60,000 for Suicide Prevention with Music and Community Spirit

In a heartwarming blend of music, community, and philanthropy, Reasons to Live, a bookstore in Gibsons co-owned by Tim Clapp and Calen Degnan, has made significant strides in suicide prevention, raising over $60,000 in a single year. This commendable feat was achieved through their annual Christmas parties, which have become a beacon of hope and support for those battling depression and mental illness. The initiative, which predates their ownership of the bookstore, underscores the duo's commitment to leveraging their love for music and literature for a noble cause.

Building a Legacy of Support

The journey began over a decade ago, rooted in Clapp and Degnan's mutual passion for music and reading. Their annual Christmas party at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom, featuring 18 bands and selling limited edition shirts, raised $63,757 for Crisis Centre BC and 1-800-suicide in 2023. This remarkable achievement not only surpasses the store's annual earnings but also exemplifies the power of community engagement in addressing critical social issues.

More Than a Bookstore

Reasons to Live extends its influence beyond the confines of a traditional bookstore. By hosting all-ages shows, Clapp and Degnan inspire local youth, fostering a sense of belonging and support. This initiative reflects their understanding that mental health struggles do not discriminate by age and that early intervention and inclusive community spaces can play a pivotal role in prevention. Their personal connection to the cause further motivates their unwavering dedication to making a difference.

Resources and Support

The success of the bookstore's fundraising efforts highlights the importance of accessible mental health resources. Clapp and Degnan emphasize the availability of 1-800-SUICIDE and the Crisis Centre Chat as crucial support for individuals grappling with suicidal thoughts. By aligning their philanthropic efforts with these resources, Reasons to Live contributes to a larger network of support, reinforcing the message that no one has to face their struggles alone.

The remarkable impact of Reasons to Live bookstore on suicide prevention through its unique combination of music, community, and philanthropy serves as a powerful reminder of the difference collective action can make. As Clapp and Degnan continue to champion mental health awareness and support, their efforts inspire hope and resilience, encouraging others to contribute to a more compassionate and understanding society.