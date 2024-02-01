GFI Acquires $3.95 Million Financing to Support Growth in Pet Food and Core Ingredients Divisions

Leading Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (GFI) announced the successful completion of financial transactions worth $3.95 million in equity and debt. The move is designed to bolster the operations of its pet food division, Big Sky Milling Inc., and its primary ingredients sector.

Unlocking Capital for Growth

GFI's core ingredients business has procured a fresh $20 million asset-based credit facility. The objective is to fund working capital requirements and refinance existing loans. The refinancing initiative is expected to release additional capital, thereby fostering avenues for growth.

Details of the Pet Food Transaction

The Pet Food Transaction witnessed the transfer of assets and liabilities associated with pet food ingredients to Big Sky. The transaction also involved the raising of $3.45 million by selling common shares to 35 Oak Holdings Ltd. As a result of the transaction, 35 Oak now possesses a 49.9% stake in Big Sky. Additionally, Big Sky has secured a $10 million credit facility from 35 Oak. As consideration for the loans, GFI issued warrants to 35 Oak.

Additional Financial Support

Simultaneously, GFI's primary ingredients division received a Subordinated Loan of $0.5 million from 35 Oak. The loan, characterized by a one-year term and an annual interest rate of 15%, was considered a related party transaction since 35 Oak is a shareholder of GFI. However, it was exempt from formal valuation and minority approval requirements.

GFI has expressed its intention to evolve as a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company. The organization operates four primary business lines and is committed to promoting responsible and sustainable sourcing. The recent financial transactions are expected to significantly enhance its operations and drive growth.