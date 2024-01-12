George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End

George Taillefer, a nonagenarian with a life well-lived, breathed his last at the North Bay Regional Health Center on January 5, 2024. Having reached the ripe old age of 94, his demise leaves a void in the lives of his loved ones.

A Family Mourns

Predeceased by his wife, Flora Taillefer (nee Giroux), and two of his sons, Richard and Paul, George’s legacy lives on through his surviving family. His sons Gerry, married to Cheryl, and Allan, married to Heather, along with his grandchildren, Chantelle Weiss (Richard’s wife), Lindsay Taillefer (Colin’s partner), and April Fox (Cody’s wife), mourn his loss. His great-grandchildren Lindsey and Kaitlyn Weiss also survive him, carrying forward his lineage.

Extended Family and Kin

George’s family tree extends to his late siblings Maurice, Noe, Irene, and Rene, and his living siblings Florida, Anna, Leo, Alice, and Donald. A host of nephews and nieces also share in the family’s grief. The family expressed profound gratitude for the compassionate care that George received during his two-year stay at the North Bay Regional Health Center, acknowledging the role of the healthcare staff in his final journey.

Final Farewell and Legacy

Respecting George’s final wishes, the family has arranged for his cremation. A celebration of his life is planned for the upcoming spring, a season symbolic of life and rebirth. The family encourages well-wishers and acquaintances to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society instead of presenting flowers, a gesture that aligns with George’s life of giving and caring. Condolences can be extended online via the McGuinty Funeral Home website, offering comfort and support to the bereaved family in this time of sorrow.