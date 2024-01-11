George Massey Tunnel Truck Collision Under Investigation: Latest in a Series of Infrastructure Incidents

In a recent incident, a collision involving a truck took inside the George Massey Tunnel. The Richmond RCMP confirmed the event, which happened at around 8:40 p.m. on January 10, 2024. This accident is currently under investigation, with additional details expected to be released soon. This is the latest in a series of truck-related accidents involving infrastructure in the area.

A Series of Accidents

Earlier in January, a truck carrying an oversized load came into contact with a Highway 1 overpass in Abbotsford. However, it didn’t result in any significant damage. In late December, a semi-truck collided with the 112th Street overpass over Highway 99 in Delta, which caused substantial damage. These incidents have highlighted the growing problem of trucks and infrastructure.

Increased Penalties and Regulations

The province, recently, unveiled harsher penalties against drivers and companies involved in overpass collisions. A B.C. trucking company had its license suspended after its truck struck a Highway 99 overpass in Delta. Fines for over-height vehicles have been increased to $575, and new rules require dump-style vehicles to be equipped with in-cab warning devices by June 2024.

Bridge Strikes: A Growing Concern

Provincial statistics show that as many as 30 bridge strikes have occurred on B.C.’s highways since 2021, with 16 reported last year alone. Such incidents are not only a significant safety concern but also a source of considerable financial burden due to the damage caused to the infrastructure.