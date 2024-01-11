en English
Genocide Allegations Against Israel: ICJ Begins Preliminary Hearings

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Genocide Allegations Against Israel: ICJ Begins Preliminary Hearings

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is setting the stage for preliminary hearings, as South Africa levels accusations of genocide against Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The case, brought forth by South Africa, alleges that Israel’s military actions in the region are ‘genocidal in character’. Israel, steadfastly refuting the claims, has chosen to defend itself in person, underscoring the gravity of the indictment.

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide

South Africa’s charges stem from the killing of Palestinian civilians and the displacement of residents in Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza reports over 23,000 casualties during the Israeli offensive, a figure that South Africa cites as evidence of genocide. The case, set to open today, will see South Africa detail its allegations against Israel.

Implications of the Genocide Allegations

The case has significant historical, political, and legal implications. The crime of genocide was codified in international law by a convention signed by 150 United Nations member states in 1948. South Africa alleges that the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, including over one million children, are in grave threat to their existence. Israel, however, denies the allegations, asserting that its war is not against the people of Gaza, but Hamas.

The Long Road to Justice

This case is poised to be a lengthy one, with both sides having appointed judges to the bench to weigh the facts independently. The trajectory of the conflict could be significantly impacted by the verdict, which is anticipated to take years to reach. Meanwhile, the international community watches as the ICJ prepares to hear this landmark case, holding its breath for the outcomes that could reshape the historical narrative shaping the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Canada Courts & Law Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

