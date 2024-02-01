GEM's Rebranding Reflects Commitment to Empowering Future Female Leaders

Girls E-Mentoring (GEM), a leading female mentorship charity based in Toronto, has launched an extensive rebranding initiative reflecting its commitment to empowering the next generation of female leaders. The rebranding encompasses a new logo, a revamped website, redesigned business cards, an updated social media presence, and branded apparel, all symbolizing the 'butterfly effect' that the charity's mentees can create in the world.

Rebranding with a Purpose

The rebranding aims to embody the significant impact these young women can make, and it has been crafted to exude energy, positivity, and a forward-thinking vision. Kaitlin Doherty, the President and founder of partnering agency, The Local Collective (TLC), who is also an active mentor within the GEM program, articulated this vision.

Part of a Broader Strategy

The rebranding initiative is part of a larger strategy that includes launching additional campaigns in 2024. The updated brand identity is not just an internal change but is being communicated across the organization and shared with donors, supporters, mentors, and mentees.

Empowering Young Women Amid Challenges

GEM's mission centers on supporting young women who may confront socioeconomic barriers and potential disadvantages in their futures. Established in 2012 in Toronto's Annex neighborhood, GEM operates on the belief that women mentoring girls is essential in fostering success for the next generation and achieving gender equity in Canada.