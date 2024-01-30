Gatineau Police Apprehend Woman in Sex Trafficking Case, Appeal for More Victims

In a significant step towards curbing sex trafficking, Gatineau police have apprehended a 29-year-old woman, Valérie Séguin. Arrested on January 26 following an intervention at a Buckingham Avenue residence, Séguin faces a multitude of charges, including deriving material benefit from the sexual services of a person under eighteen, advertising sexual services, pimping, making threats, assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, and invitation to sexual touching.

Unfolding of the Investigation

The arrest came in the wake of weeks of tireless investigation by the Gatineau police and the SPVG Intervention Group. The alleged sexual offences, which are under investigation, are believed to have occurred between January 6 and 18. While the investigation continues, officials are not ruling out the possibility of additional charges against Séguin.

Seeking More Victims

As Séguin remains in custody with a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, authorities are deeply concerned about the potential existence of additional victims, both adolescents and adults, who may have been affected by her alleged actions. Taking cognizance of this, Gatineau police have issued a public call for potential victims to step forward.

Public Appeal for Information

The police are urging any individuals who believe they may have been victimized by Séguin, or anyone with information that could aid the ongoing investigation, to reach out to them at 819 243-4636, option 5. The focus is on gathering as much information as possible to ensure justice is served and to prevent similar incidents in the future.