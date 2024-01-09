en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Gananoque Invites Public Participation in Council Meetings with National Anthem Initiative

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Gananoque Invites Public Participation in Council Meetings with National Anthem Initiative

In a bid to foster community involvement, Deputy Mayor of Gananoque, Vicki Leakey, introduced an initiative in 2023, inviting the public to perform Canada’s national anthem before council meetings. The move has so far seen participation from a single talented youth, but the town is eagerly seeking broader participation.

A Call to the Community

The initiative welcomes individuals of all ages and backgrounds who can sing or play ‘O Canada’ on an instrument. The town has put out an open invitation, encouraging anyone interested to step forward. Contact can be made to the Town Hall or directly to the town’s clerk, Penny Kelly, signifying a welcoming and inclusive community spirit.

Enhancing Accessibility

Parallel to this, the town is also making strides to improve the audio system in the council chambers. This upgrade aims to enhance the quality of online access to council meetings, making them more accessible to virtual viewers. The endeavour is a testament to the town’s commitment to improving public engagement and participation.

Embracing Digitalization

Further to this, efforts are underway to identify cost-effective solutions for recording and posting council meetings online. The move is poised to provide the public with the flexibility to view the proceedings at their own convenience, marking a significant step towards embracing digitalization in local governance.

Deputy Mayor Leakey’s initiative, coupled with the town’s efforts to improve accessibility and digital engagement, signifies a progressive move towards inclusive and participatory governance. The town eagerly awaits more community members to join in this celebration of national pride.

0
Canada Music
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Delay in Victoria High School Renovation Pushes Back Students' Return
The anticipated return of students to Victoria High School’s renovated campus has been postponed, owing to the unfinished flooring and electrical work. The delay in the completion of the $79.7-million expansion project, which began in July 2020, has pushed back the students’ return from the slated September to March this year. Until then, students will
Delay in Victoria High School Renovation Pushes Back Students' Return
Manitoba Mourns as Tragic Collision Claims 15 Lives
2 hours ago
Manitoba Mourns as Tragic Collision Claims 15 Lives
Vancouver Hotel Fire Claims Life: Search for Victim's Kin Continues
2 hours ago
Vancouver Hotel Fire Claims Life: Search for Victim's Kin Continues
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
49 mins ago
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
54 mins ago
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
Kitchener's Ward 10 Seat To Be Occupied By Stephanie Stretch, Bypassing Byelection
2 hours ago
Kitchener's Ward 10 Seat To Be Occupied By Stephanie Stretch, Bypassing Byelection
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
38 seconds
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
55 seconds
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
2 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
2 mins
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
2 mins
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
3 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
6 mins
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
8 mins
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
11 mins
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app