Gananoque Invites Public Participation in Council Meetings with National Anthem Initiative

In a bid to foster community involvement, Deputy Mayor of Gananoque, Vicki Leakey, introduced an initiative in 2023, inviting the public to perform Canada’s national anthem before council meetings. The move has so far seen participation from a single talented youth, but the town is eagerly seeking broader participation.

A Call to the Community

The initiative welcomes individuals of all ages and backgrounds who can sing or play ‘O Canada’ on an instrument. The town has put out an open invitation, encouraging anyone interested to step forward. Contact can be made to the Town Hall or directly to the town’s clerk, Penny Kelly, signifying a welcoming and inclusive community spirit.

Enhancing Accessibility

Parallel to this, the town is also making strides to improve the audio system in the council chambers. This upgrade aims to enhance the quality of online access to council meetings, making them more accessible to virtual viewers. The endeavour is a testament to the town’s commitment to improving public engagement and participation.

Embracing Digitalization

Further to this, efforts are underway to identify cost-effective solutions for recording and posting council meetings online. The move is poised to provide the public with the flexibility to view the proceedings at their own convenience, marking a significant step towards embracing digitalization in local governance.

Deputy Mayor Leakey’s initiative, coupled with the town’s efforts to improve accessibility and digital engagement, signifies a progressive move towards inclusive and participatory governance. The town eagerly awaits more community members to join in this celebration of national pride.