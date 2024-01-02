en English
Business

GameSquare Holdings Divests Non-Core Assets to SoCast, Refinances Debt to Improve Balance Sheet

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
GameSquare Holdings Divests Non-Core Assets to SoCast, Refinances Debt to Improve Balance Sheet

GameSquare Holdings, Inc., a digital media, entertainment, and technology firm, has announced the completion of selling its non-core radio business assets, Frankly, to SoCast, Inc. The sale, which amounted to US$3.4 million, has introduced non-dilutive capital to GameSquare’s balance sheet, marking a strategic move aimed at improving its cost structure and streamlining operations. The assets were sold at an impressive 1.8x trailing 12-month sales, a figure that significantly towers over GameSquare’s current market cap at about 0.4x trailing 12-month sales. This move is geared towards enhancing the value for its shareholders.

Refinancing to Bolster Balance Sheet and Working Capital

Apart from the sale, GameSquare has also retired a US$5 million debenture due in February 2024. In its place, the company has issued a US$5.8 million convertible note at 12.75% interest with a two-year term. This note is convertible into common shares at US$5 per share. With this refinancing, GameSquare intends to further strengthen its balance sheet and working capital, thereby providing more elbow room for growth initiatives. The issuance of the debenture has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Boost for SoCast’s Radio Industry Role

On the other side of the deal, SoCast, Inc., a Toronto-based digital marketing and technology firm, will integrate the newly-acquired assets to bolster its role in the radio industry. This acquisition means thousands of broadcast professional users added to its platform. SoCast is known for its efforts to assist radio broadcasters transition into digital businesses by offering tools such as SoCast Engage and SoCast Reach.

GameSquare’s Portfolio and Future Plans

GameSquare’s portfolio includes various companies in the gaming and esports sectors, such as GCN, Complexity Gaming, and Code Red Esports Ltd. With the sale of the Frankly assets and the refinancing of its debt, GameSquare is poised to focus more on these core businesses. Meanwhile, SoCast is set to leverage the added broadcast professional users to expand its reach and services in the radio industry.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

