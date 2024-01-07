en English
Galiano Conservancy Association Acquires Land for Habitat Corridor Expansion

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Galiano Conservancy Association Acquires Land for Habitat Corridor Expansion

In a significant stride towards environmental preservation, the Galiano Conservancy Association has successfully acquired a 47-hectare expanse on Quadra Hill, Galiano Island. This acquisition is aimed at expanding a protected habitat corridor that stretches from the Trincomali Channel to the Strait of Georgia. This recent accomplishment adds a valuable contribution to the ongoing conservation efforts on the island.

Collaborative Efforts Lead to Success

What makes this acquisition noteworthy is the collaborative effort it required. The land was initially held by the Aqueduct Foundation, allowing the association time to raise the necessary $800,000 for its purchase. The funds were gathered with the aid of an opportunity grant from the Islands Trust Conservancy. Additional financial support came from the Sitka Foundation, Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, private donors, and the federal government’s Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Expanding the Protected Areas

In addition to the 47 hectares, the conservancy is also caring for 4.2 hectares of coastal Douglas fir forest and Garry oak bluff habitat adjacent to Mount Sutil Nature Sanctuary. This sanctuary was purchased by the B.C. Parks Foundation. Furthermore, the Galiano Conservancy Association, in partnership with The Nature Trust of B.C., acquired 26.5 hectares of waterfront property at Cable Bay for conservation in 2022.

Legacy of the Galiano Conservancy Association

Founded in 1989, the Galiano Conservancy Association is one of the oldest land trusts in British Columbia dedicated to ecological preservation. Today, the island boasts a network of approximately 500 hectares of conserved land within the coastal Douglas fir biogeoclimatic zone. This recent achievement not only underscores the association’s unwavering commitment to conservation but also sets a precedent for other organisations and communities worldwide.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

