GAAP Invests in Microbial Tech Firm Proxima in a Move to Bolster Canadian Agriculture

In a recent move, the Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership (GAAP) invested in Proxima Research and Development, a Canadian firm specializing in microbial technologies for the agricultural, food, and pharmaceutical industries. The undisclosed investment will bolster GAAP's offerings for the Canadian agricultural market and provide Proxima with access to state-of-the-art equipment and facilities. This strategic investment is an offshoot of GAAP's robust relationship with Ag-West Bio, Saskatchewan's bioscience industry association.

Proxima: Pioneering Microbial Technologies

Proxima's groundbreaking technology facilitates the isolation, characterization, and engineering of microbes. The company provides both client services and in-house technological solutions, with its research and development efforts spanning across various applications such as food, biofuel, bioproducts, and pharmaceuticals. A notable accomplishment of theirs includes the development of new yeast strains for brewing, enriching the variety of beer available to consumers.

Ag-West Bio: Nurturing Growth in the Bioeconomy

Ag-West Bio, funded by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture and the Canadian Agricultural Partnership program, plays a vital role in fostering industry growth in the bioeconomy. Proxima benefits significantly from Ag-West Bio's continual support, mentorship, and investments. Inclusion in GAAP’s incubator will expedite Proxima's business growth to the next level.

GAAP: Incubating Agri-Food Innovations

GAAP, an agri-food investment incubator, collaborates with early and rapid-growth companies to stimulate efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in the global agriculture and food sector. Its investment in Proxima illustrates GAAP's commitment to fostering innovation in the industry. As Jay Robinson, GAAP's CEO, expressed, the partnership with Proxima will significantly enhance the breadth of options available to the Canadian agricultural market.

Proxima's leaders, Dr. Zachery Belak and Iain Wallace, underlined the advantages they anticipate from GAAP's support, particularly in terms of access to cutting-edge equipment and facilities to further their biotechnological pursuits. This collaborative venture between GAAP, Ag-West Bio, and Proxima signifies a shared vision for the future of Canadian agriculture, powered by groundbreaking microbial technology.