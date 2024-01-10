en English
Agriculture

FuelPositive Joins CHFCA: A Strategic Move Towards a Greener Future

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
FuelPositive Joins CHFCA: A Strategic Move Towards a Greener Future

FuelPositive Corporation, a pioneering technology firm situated in Waterloo, Canada, has taken a significant stride towards bolstering the country’s burgeoning green hydrogen industry by joining the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA). This strategic alliance presents a unique opportunity for FuelPositive, a company renowned for its emphasis on eco-friendly lifecycle products, to establish its footprint in a crucial sector that is shaping the future of sustainable energy production.

Leading the Charge in Green Ammonia Production

FuelPositive’s core competency revolves around the onsite production of pure, anhydrous ammonia—an essential component in a wide variety of applications ranging from fertilizers to energy production. The company’s proprietary, containerized green ammonia production system is engineered to not only provide users with clean fertilizer and energy but also to ensure supply security and radically eliminate carbon emissions from the production process.

Breaking Free from Traditional Grey Ammonia

This innovative system presents a viable alternative to the traditional dependency on grey ammonia—a product heavily utilized by farmers, but one that contributes significantly to pollution. By offering an onsite solution for producing green ammonia, FuelPositive aims to dramatically reduce carbon emissions in multiple sectors. This is particularly relevant in the field of agriculture, where ammonia is extensively used for fertilizers and as fuel for grain drying.

FuelPositive’s Foray into Green Hydrogen Production

Beyond its flagship green ammonia production system, FuelPositive is actively exploring the realm of green hydrogen production, a field considered to be a catalyst for the emerging hydrogen economy. By leveraging their expertise and innovative technologies, FuelPositive is set to become a significant player in the green hydrogen revolution.

The CHFCA, which serves as a national platform supporting stakeholders in the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors, has more than 170 members across Canada. With the inclusion of FuelPositive’s expertise, the association is arming itself with additional knowledge and technical prowess to further its mission of advancing Canada’s hydrogen and fuel cell industry.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

    © 2023 BNN
