Fuel Spill in Charlottetown Harbour: Containment Measures in Place

An environmental incident has unfolded in Charlottetown Harbour, following a fuel spill from the passenger vessel M/V Ancier during its refuelling process. The Canadian Coast Guard was alerted about a fuel sheen on the Hillsborough River on Sunday afternoon. The magnitude of the spill remains unknown, and an investigation to determine the extent of the damage is ongoing. The response to this marine source pollution involves the combined efforts of both the Canadian Coast Guard and the P.E.I. Environment Department.

Immediate Response to the Spill

As soon as the spill was detected, containment measures were promptly implemented. The owners of M/V Ancier swiftly hired a spill response organization tasked with placing containment booms around the ship. This action was taken to prevent the spread of the fuel spill, limiting its potential environmental impact. Despite these efforts, the extent of the spill still remains to be determined.

Environmental Impact

A complaint from Mermaid, a community located on the banks of the Hillsborough River, brought attention to the presence of diesel fumes. In response, an officer from the P.E.I. Environment Department identified the smell of diesel, triggering an alert to the coast guard. This incident was classified as marine source pollution, thus falling under the responsibility of the coast guard. The National Environmental Emergencies Centre of Environment Canada is also offering support in handling the incident.

Past Incidents and Preventive Measures

This is not the first incident of its kind. On October 2, 2021, an estimated 12,000 liters of fuel were spilled into the harbour from a vessel, prompting a swift response from the Canadian Coast Guard and other authorities. Containment booms were deployed, and several measures were taken to mitigate the environmental impact. It's evident that such incidents pose significant environmental threats, and the need for rigorous preventive measures is more apparent than ever.