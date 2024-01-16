Frost Regina Returns: A Winter Festival Packed with Family-Friendly Attractions

Regina's annual winter festival, Frost Regina, is back with a lineup of captivating, family-friendly activities, set to take place from January 26th to February 4th. Presented by Federated Cooperatives, the festival is expecting to attract close to 100,000 attendees, surpassing last year's crowd of over 80,000. The festival's city-wide hubs at Wascana, the Warehouse District, REAL, and Downtown Regina will once again be the center of the action.

Highlights of the Festival

One of the festival's main attractions is the Wascana Hub, which will feature a skating rink right outside the Legislative Building. Festival-goers can also participate in outdoor laser tag and take relaxing horse-drawn wagon rides. At the Warehouse Hub, attendees can witness the spectacle of an eight-foot ice tower being set ablaze on February 3rd and enjoy a new skating loop. A unique twist to the event is the chance to skate alongside Denali from Ru Paul's Drag Race.

The Kickoff and the Grand Finale

The festival will officially commence with opening ceremonies on the evening of January 26th at Pat Fiacco Plaza in the Downtown Hub. A special Breakfast of Champions is also planned for February 3rd. The festival will culminate in a mesmerizing firework display at Confederation Park on February 4th, promising a grand closure to the ten-day celebration.

Additional Attractions and Passes

In addition to the outdoor activities, the festival also boasts an indoor light display named Glow at the REAL Hub. This feature requires a pass, which is available for purchase. However, the festival extends complimentary outdoor activities at Confederation Park. Festival passes are currently on sale at the Frost Regina website and through Sherwood Co-op locations.